Sportvot X FPJ: RCA Beat CCI A By 5 Wickets In Cricket Club Of India Practice Match In Mumbai

RCA Beat CCI A By 5 Wickets In Cricket Club Of India Practice Match | File Photo

Mumbai, April 29: The Cricket Club of India Practice Match was held in Mumbai, featuring a competitive encounter that provided players an opportunity to showcase their form and skills in a match-like setting.

CCI A posted a competitive total of 162 for 6 in 35 overs, with Swanand Palav leading the innings with a well-compiled 59 off 80 balls. He was supported by Varad Phadtare, who scored 30 off 49 balls, while Soham Kolhey added 24 off 29 and Aarav Renjhen contributed 14 off 24.

CCI A post 162 for 6

Among the bowlers, Prathamesh More delivered an impressive spell of 1 for 19 in 5 overs, while Shreyank Muni (1/32), Viraj Patil (1/20), and Anish Mhatre (1/27) also chipped in with crucial wickets.

In reply, RCA chased down the target convincingly, reaching 167 for 5 in just 27.3 overs. Shreyash Gowari played a match-winning knock, remaining unbeaten on 62 off 60 balls, while Swaraj Gowari (24 off 25), Bhavesh Jadhav (20 off 34), and Bhavyam Jha (14 off 19) provided solid support.

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RCA complete easy chase

For CCI A, Soham Nakhwa was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2 for 26, while Varad Phadtare, Anuj Choudhary, and Suhas Shingare contributed with disciplined spells.

RCA ultimately secured a comfortable five-wicket victory, successfully chasing the target with ease.

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