Sportvot x FPJ: Nagaradhyakshya Chashak 2026; Pune Hosts Thrilling Kabaddi Action As Mahatma Gandhi Lifts Title On May 19

Nagaradhyakshya Chashak 2026; Pune Hosts Thrilling Kabaddi Action As Mahatma Gandhi Lifts Title On May 19 |

The Nagaradhyakshya Chashak 2026 took place in Pune from May 18 to May 19, 2026, featuring exciting kabaddi matches and strong performances from school and club teams. The tournament witnessed competitive action, energetic raids, and disciplined defending throughout the event.

In Match 1, Mahatma Gandhi delivered a dominant performance to defeat Vasantrav Manjre 39-17, controlling the match from the beginning with strong raiding and defense. Match 2 saw Rupenagar secure an 18-10 victory over Vijay Mala Kadam in a balanced contest. In Match 3, Shriram Vidyalay registered a convincing 29-14 win against Vasantrav Manjre, maintaining pressure throughout the game. Kanya Shala Chikhli also impressed with a solid 28-10 victory over Vijay Mala Kadam in Match 4.

In Match 5, Vasantrav Manjre bounced back strongly and defeated Shubh Mahadev 28-7 with a commanding all-round performance. The tournament concluded with the final match, where Mahatma Gandhi once again showcased their dominance by defeating Madhymik Vidyalay 29-15 to lift the championship title.

The Player of the Day award was presented to Vaishnavi Thigle from Team Mahatma Gandhi for her outstanding performance and contribution to her team’s success during the tournament. Overall, the event highlighted strong teamwork, skillful kabaddi, and the growing talent among young players, making the tournament a successful sporting event in Pune.

Live on SportVot

https://sportvot.com/event/EVENT_6a0ac92524aa9a000117c85c