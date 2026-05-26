Sportvot x FPJ: Morya Club Arnala Clinches Aarnala Chashak 2026 Kabaddi Championship Title

The Aarnala Chashak 2026 was held in Arnala, Mumbai from May 23 to May 24, 2026, featuring exciting kabaddi matches and strong performances from local teams.

The tournament witnessed close contests, energetic raids, and determined defending as teams battled for the title.

In Match 1, Morya Club Arnala B secured a narrow 21-20 victory over Youngster Nallasopara in a thrilling contest that went down to the final moments. Match 2 also produced a close encounter, where R A Chhade defeated Vajreshwari Krupa Tandulwadi 17-15 with a disciplined performance. In Match 3, Aai Ashtabhuja Rangaon edged past JS Club Arnala 11-8 in a low-scoring but competitive game.

Match 4 saw JMD Nalasopara dominate against Aai Jeevan Jyoti Haloli, registering a convincing 23-7 victory with strong raiding and defensive coordination.

In Match 5, Sai Krupa Vasre defeated Aai Ashtabhuja Rangaon 21-16 to secure their place in the final after an impressive all-round performance.

The tournament concluded with the final match, where Morya Club Arnala defeated Sai Krupa Vasre 27-16 to lift the championship trophy. Morya Club Arnala delivered a confident performance in the final, controlling the game with effective raids and solid defense to finish the tournament as deserving champions.

Overall, the tournament showcased exciting kabaddi action, competitive spirit, and emerging local talent, making the event a successful sporting celebration in Arnala.

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