 Sportvot X FPJ: Maharashtra's Men & Women's Team Emerge Triumphant In Baseball Federation Cup 2025
Girls’ Semi-Final: Maharashtra triumphed over Andhra Pradesh with a commanding score of 14-2. Player of the Match: Ankita Hiwarkar, whose outstanding performance led the team to victory. Boys’ Semi-Final:In another dominant performance, Maharashtra defeated Madhya Pradesh with a decisive 11-1 win. Player of the Match: Swapnil Narute, who played a crucial role in securing the win for his team.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 08:28 PM IST
article-image
Swapnil Narute and Ankita Hiwarkar. | (Credits: X)

In a thrilling display of talent and teamwork, Maharashtra showcased its dominance in both the girls’ and boys’ semi-final matches.

