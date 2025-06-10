Sportvot X FPJ: Maharashtra's Men & Women's Team Emerge Triumphant In Baseball Federation Cup 2025

Swapnil Narute and Ankita Hiwarkar. | (Credits: X)

In a thrilling display of talent and teamwork, Maharashtra showcased its dominance in both the girls’ and boys’ semi-final matches.

Girls’ Semi-Final: Maharashtra triumphed over Andhra Pradesh with a commanding score of 14-2. Player of the Match: Ankita Hiwarkar, whose outstanding performance led the team to victory.

Boys’ Semi-Final:In another dominant performance, Maharashtra defeated Madhya Pradesh with a decisive 11-1 win. Player of the Match: Swapnil Narute, who played a crucial role in securing the win for his team.