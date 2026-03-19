Sportvot X FPJ: Chatrapati Krida Mandal Aamdar Chashak 2026 Kicks Off With Dominant Wins And Thrilling Kabaddi Action

Pawan Pandey from Shri Siddhivinayak Krida Mandal, Dahisar, was named the Player of the Day for his outstanding performance | File Photo

Mumbai, March 19: The Chatrapati Krida Mandal Aamdar Chashak 2026 is set to take place from 18th to 22nd 2026 in Kanjurmarg, Mumbai, bringing together kabaddi teams for an exciting and competitive tournament. The event aims to showcase local talent and promote the sport, with teams competing intensely to claim top honours. With strong participation expected, the tournament promises thrilling matches, energetic gameplay, and a great display of skill and teamwork from all the players.

Balveer Sports Club dominates opening match

In the opening match, Balveer Sports Club delivered a strong all-round performance to defeat Shri Sai Sports 32–17. Balveer controlled the game from the start, maintaining consistent raids and solid defence, which helped them build and sustain a comfortable lead. Shri Sai Sports tried to respond but struggled to match the intensity and execution of their opponents.

Veer Parshuram KM registers massive win

Match 2 saw one of the most one-sided results of the day, with Veer Parshuram KM completely dominating Saksham KM to register a massive 28–2 victory. Veer Parshuram KM showcased exceptional defensive strength along with sharp raiding, leaving Saksham KM with very limited scoring opportunities throughout the match.

Ovali KM edges close contest

In Match 3, fans witnessed a closely contested encounter as Ovali KM edged past Aai Shimbradevi KM with a narrow 22–19 win. Both teams fought hard, exchanging points regularly, but Ovali KM managed to hold their composure in the final moments to secure the victory.

Veer Parshuram KM continues winning run

Continuing their impressive form, Veer Parshuram KM returned in Match 4 to face Chembur Krida Kendra and once again delivered a dominant performance, winning 39–12. Their consistency in both attack and defence proved too strong, as they controlled the pace of the match and secured another convincing win.

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Player of the day announced

Pawan Pandey from Shri Siddhivinayak Krida Mandal, Dahisar, was named the Player of the Day for his outstanding performance. He played a key role for his team with impressive skills and strong gameplay, contributing significantly to their success.

Live streaming details

Live on SportVot

https://sportvot.com/event/EVENT_69b8067d24aa9a00012113c7

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