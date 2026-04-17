Sportvot X FPJ: Assi Avengers Beat Shivay Superkings To Win Banaras Corporate Premier League 2026 Title

Assi Avengers celebrate their BCPL 2026 title win after a dominant chase led by Sarthak Talwar | File Photo

The Banaras Corporate Premier League 2026 concluded in Varanasi with an exciting grand final where Assi Avengers defeated Shivay Superkings by 7 wickets to lift the title. Shivay Superkings, batting first, posted a total of 123/9 in 20 overs, putting up a fighting score but falling short against a strong chase.

Assi Avengers chase down target with ease

In reply, Assi Avengers chased down the target comfortably, scoring 127/3 in 18.5 overs. Sarthak Talwar played a key role in the victory, scoring 44 runs off 55 balls with 7 fours, anchoring the innings with a steady approach. He was well supported by Nitikesh Singh, who added 32 runs off 31 balls, including 4 fours and 1 six, helping the team maintain control during the chase.

All-round performance seals title win

With the ball, Vikas Singh delivered an outstanding spell, taking 4 wickets for 19 runs in 4 overs, while Sarthak Talwar also contributed with 2 wickets for 22 runs in 4 overs, playing an important all-round role in the match. For his overall performance with both bat and ball, Sarthak Talwar was named the Player of the Match, guiding Assi Avengers to a well-deserved championship victory.

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