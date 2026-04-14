SportVot X FPJ: Army Boys, Alchemy Terra And Minerva FC Shine In Community League Youth U17 Matches

Young footballers showcase skill and intensity during U17 Community League matches in Bangalore | File Photo

The Community League Youth U17, being held from March 31 to April 28, 2026 in Bangalore, continued to deliver exciting football action with another day of competitive matches showcasing emerging young talent and high-intensity gameplay.

Army Boys Sports Coy edge past Raman SA Red

In the opening match, Army Boys Sports Coy secured a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Raman SA Red. Despite Raman SA Red showing intent in attack, Army Boys Sports Coy made better use of their chances and maintained a strong defensive structure to keep a clean sheet. The match remained competitive throughout, with both teams battling for control.

Alchemy Terra dominate with big win

The second match saw Alchemy Terra register an impressive 4–1 win over Young Blue Elite. Displaying effective attacking play and clinical finishing, Alchemy Terra capitalised on key opportunities to take control of the game. Young Blue Elite showed moments of promise but struggled to contain the consistent pressure.

Minerva FC Bangalore secure comfortable victory

In the third match, Minerva FC Bangalore delivered a solid performance to defeat Conscient Sports 3–1. With better shot accuracy and attacking coordination, Minerva FC Bangalore managed to dominate crucial phases of the game and secure a comfortable victory.

Alchemy Ignis complete strong outing

The final match of the day featured Alchemy Ignis putting in a strong all-round performance to defeat Raman SA Blue 2–0. Controlling possession and creating multiple chances, Alchemy Ignis maintained pressure throughout the match while ensuring a disciplined defensive display.

High-quality competition on display

Overall, the day’s matches reflected a high level of competition and skill, with teams demonstrating tactical awareness, resilience, and determination, making the tournament an exciting platform for youth football development.

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