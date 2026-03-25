SportVot To Exclusively Live Stream 73rd Maharashtra State Kabaddi Championship 2026

SportVot, a platform that streams sports matches globally, will exclusively live stream the 73rd Maharashtra State Kabaddi Championship (Senior Men & Women) Shiv Chashak, organised by the Maharashtra State Kabaddi Association in association with the Nashik District Kabaddi Association and Sahyadri Yuva Manch. |

Maharashtra, 24 March, 2026: SportVot, a platform that streams sports matches globally, will exclusively live stream the 73rd Maharashtra State Kabaddi Championship (Senior Men & Women) Shiv Chashak, organised by the Maharashtra State Kabaddi Association in association with the Nashik District Kabaddi Association and Sahyadri Yuva Manch. The tournament will be taking place from 2nd April to 6th April, 2026, at Namo Krida Nagari Adwa Patta, Sinner District, Nashik, Maharashtra.

Bringing one of Maharashtra’s most prestigious state-level kabaddi tournaments to digital audiences, SportVot continues its commitment to amplifying grassroots and domestic sports by enabling fans across the country to experience high-quality live action.

The championship will witness participation from top district teams across Maharashtra, making it a key fixture in the state’s kabaddi calendar. The tournament serves as an important platform for emerging talent while also featuring some of the biggest names from the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Among the prominent players to watch out for are Akash Shinde (Nashik / Bengaluru Bulls), Ajit Chouhan (Pune Gramin / U Mumba), Tejas Patil (Pune Gramin / Haryana Steelers), Aditya Shinde (Ahmednagar / Puneri Paltan), and Dadaso Pujari (Kolhapur / Puneri Paltan), bringing star power and competitive intensity to the tournament.

All matches from the championship will be streamed live exclusively on the SportVot app, enabling fans, players, and stakeholders to follow the action in real time from anywhere.

Speaking on the announcement, Sidhhant Agarwal, Founder & CEO, SportVot, said, “State championships like the Maharashtra State Kabaddi Championship are the backbone of India’s kabaddi ecosystem. They bring together exceptional grassroots talent and experienced professionals on one platform. At SportVot, our focus is to ensure that these athletes get the visibility they deserve while fans can engage with the sport more closely. We are excited to bring this year’s championship live and contribute to the continued growth of kabaddi in India.”

A spokesperson from the Maharashtra State Kabaddi Association added, “This marks our third consecutive year of partnering with SportVot, and the journey has been incredibly rewarding. Over the years, we’ve seen how consistent live streaming has helped build a stronger connection between fans and the sport at the grassroots level. With each edition, our goal is to further enhance accessibility and visibility for players, ensuring their performances reach audiences far beyond the physical venue.”

With a strong mix of experienced professionals and emerging district-level talent, the five-day championship promises high-energy encounters and a celebration of Maharashtra’s deep-rooted kabaddi culture. Through SportVot’s digital platform, the tournament will reach wider audiences, further strengthening the visibility and growth of the sport at the grassroots level.