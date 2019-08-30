Sports fraternity pays tribute to Dhyan Chand

New Delhi: A number of sportspersons on Thursday paid tributes to the wizard of hockey, Major Dhyan Chand, on his birth anniversary which is observed as National Sports Day.

"On #NationalSportsDay, paying my respects to Dhyan Chand Ji, the wizard of hockey, and also to all athletes who play for our country with vigour and passion," top-order batsman Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.

"Sports has been one of the biggest teachers in my life. On #NationalSportsDay, let's take a pledge towards fitness and fly towards our dreams #FitIndiaMovement," all-rounder Hardik Pandya tweeted.

"Tributes to 'The Wizard' of hockey, the great #MajorDhyanChand on his birth anniversary. Also, salute to all the sportspersons who have made India proud with their hard work and determination. #NationalSportsDay," former cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted.

"Heartfelt Tributes to the legend, 'The Magician Of Hockey' and 'The Wizard' #MajorDhyanChand on his Birth Anniversary. Greetings to all fellow Sportspersons on the occasion of #NationalSportsDay," hockey player Rani Rampal tweeted.

"On this special occasion of #NationalSportsDay and the birthday of 3-time Olympic Gold Medalist #MajorDhyanChand, Hockey India extends its warm wishes to all athletes. #IndiaKaGame @WeAreTeamIndia," Hockey India tweeted.

Chand was born in 1905 and was known for his magical hockey skills. He was part of the Indian hockey team which struck gold in the Olympics of 1928, 1932, and, 1936.