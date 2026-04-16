Sports Authority Of India, Western Railway Win At 45th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Rink Hockey Tournament

Sports Authority of India beat Central Railway 2-1, in the Elite Women's category of the floodlit 45th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Rink Hockey tournament, held in Santacruz, Mumbai yesterday. Central Railway had former India hockey internationals Hnialum Lalruatfeli who played in the 2016 Rio Olympics, Lalhlunmawii who represented India in the Hockey World League in 2017 in West Vancouver, Canada and Lalrindiki who played in the Junior World Cup.

In the other match, Western Railway beat Republicans Orange 3-2. Western Railway too had international players Anupa Barla who played in the Junior World Cup 2013, winning a bronze medal, and also in the Commonwealth Games 2014.

Mariana Kujur played in the Asia Cup 2022 and 5-a-side World Cup 2024 in Oman, winning a bronze medal in both the tournaments. She also played in the 2016 Junior Asia Cup in Bangkok and the 5-a-side Asia Cup in Oman in 2023, winning a gold medal. In the Veterans category, Ave Maria beat Span FC 2-1.