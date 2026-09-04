Spicy! Andre Fletcher Stylishly Smashes Massive 'No-Look' Six Out Of The Park In CPL 2026 Clash; VIDEO | X

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots opener Andre "Spiceman" Fletcher produced a vintage moment of Caribbean flair, stepping down the wicket to Saint Lucia Kings pacer Matthew Forde and launching a towering "no-look" straight six during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026. The ball went high into the night sky and landed directly out of the stadium. The video of the powerful hit is being widely shared and the internet users are calling it "spicy".

With the Patriots crawling at 10 for one after three overs, Fletcher broke the shackles on the first ball of the fourth over. Skipping down the pitch to meet Forde's delivery, Fletcher smoked the ball high and long over the bowler's head, completely looking away before the ball even cleared the boundary rope.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The nonchalant maximum sparked the Patriots' innings into overdrive, yielding 16 runs from that over and triggering an explosive powerplay turnaround.

Match Background & Report

Venue & Context: Caribbean Premier League (CPL) clash between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Saint Lucia Kings at Warner Park, Basseterre.

Fletcher's Fast Half-Century: Fletcher capitalised on the momentum from his massive hit, smashing 64 off just 38 deliveries (including 4 sixes and 6 boundaries) and reaching his half-century in 23 balls.

Shanaka's Historic Blitz: Dasun Shanaka delivered the innings of the tournament, bludgeoning the fastest century in CPL history off only 39 balls. He finished unbeaten on 121 off 43 balls (12 sixes, 8 fours) to propel the Patriots to a mammoth 235 for four.

Jeremiah Louis Runs Through the Kings: In reply, the Saint Lucia Kings' batting lineup crumbled against precise bowling. Pacer Jeremiah Louis picked up a blistering five-wicket haul (5/10), tearing through the Kings' middle and lower order.

The Result: The Kings were bundled out for a meager 98 runs in 13.5 overs, handing the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots a resounding 137-run blowout victory.