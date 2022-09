India batsman Suryakumar Yadav hit a quick-fire 50 as India looked to chase down Australia's total in the 3rd and deciding T20 at Hyderabad on Sunday, September 25.

Surya came to bat after India lost two quick wickets and put out a 100-run partnership with Virat Kohli.

The middle-order batsman finally departed when tried to hit Josh Hazelwood over long-off only to find Aaron Finch.

Surya scored 36-ball 69 which included 5 boundaries and 5 sixes.

