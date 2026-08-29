'Special Treatment?': Pakistan Cricketer Saud Shakeel Faces Backlash After Viral Video Shows Woman Holding Umbrella For Him

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A viral video of Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel has sparked criticism on social media during the ongoing second Test against England at Lord’s. The clip shows Shakeel walking down a path in his batting gear while a woman holds an umbrella over him, shielding him from the rain.

The footage quickly drew attention from fans, with several social media users questioning the optics of the incident. Some criticised Shakeel for appearing to receive special treatment, while others argued that the short clip did not provide enough context to judge what had actually happened.

The incident came as Pakistan struggled badly with the bat in their first innings at Lord’s. After England posted 290, Pakistan were bowled out for just 110, conceding a massive 180-run lead. Saud Shakeel was among the few Pakistan batters to reach double figures, scoring 16 runs off 16 deliveries before being dismissed by Ollie Robinson.

Shakeel’s dismissal proved particularly significant as Pakistan’s batting lineup collapsed around him. Only Azan Awais, who top-scored with 46, offered meaningful resistance, while no other Pakistan batter managed to reach double figures.

The criticism surrounding the viral umbrella video has therefore added another talking point to a difficult outing for Pakistan at Lord’s. England finished the second day in a commanding position at 81/3 in their second innings, extending their overall lead to 261 runs and putting themselves firmly in control of the Test.