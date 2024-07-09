'Special Honour For Me': Jasprit Bumrah Crowned ICC Player Of The Month For June 2024

Jasprit Bumrah. | Twitter

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the Player of the Month for June 2024. Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has won the award for playing a critical role in their T20 World Cup 2024 victory, bringing the Men in Blue back into the game in the decisive moment in the final against South Africa.

It was not only in the final that the 30-year-old, he remained a dependable bowler for the Men in Blue throughout the tournament. He bagged 15 scalps in 8 matches at 8.27 apiece alongside an economy rate of 4.18. Hence, the Ahmedabad-born speedster earned the Player of the Tournament award.

Addressing his achievement, Bumrah said that performing at the highest level to this caliber will always remain the closest to his memory. As quoted by ICC, he claimed:

"I am delighted to be named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for June. It’s a special honour for me following a memorable few weeks spent in the USA and West Indies. We have had a lot to celebrate as a team, and I’m delighted to be able to add this personal accolade to the list. To perform as well as we did at the tournament and lift the trophy at the end is incredibly special, and I will carry those memories with me forever.

"Their support pushes me to compete at the best of my ability" - Jasprit Bumrah credits family, Indian team, and fans

Bumrah went on to congratulate the other two nominees Rohit Sharma and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, adding:

"I wish to congratulate my captain Rohit Sharma and Rahmanullah Gurbaz for their excellent performances in the same period, and I am humbled to have been chosen as the winner. Finally, I want to thank my family, all of my teammates and coaches as well as the fans wo have voted for me. Their support pushes me to compete at the best of my ability in national colours."