Spain Crowned FIFA World Cup 2026 Champions As Donald Trump Presents Trophy | VIDEO

US President Donald Trump presented the FIFA World Cup trophy to Spain captain Rodri after La Roja defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win the 2026 World Cup final in New York New Jersey on Sunday. Trump led the post-match ceremony, presenting medals to the referees, individual award winners, Argentina's runners-up and the Spanish squad before handing over the iconic trophy to Rodri, who lifted it as Spain celebrated their second World Cup title.

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Spain are world champions once again, defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at New York New Jersey to lift the trophy for the second time in their history. Luis de la Fuente's side dominated possession and created the better chances throughout the contest, but Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez kept his team in the game with a string of outstanding saves.

The breakthrough finally came in the 106th minute when Nico Williams headed Pedro Porro's cross back across goal, allowing Ferran Torres to fire a first-time finish into the roof of the net. Argentina, reduced to 10 men after Enzo Fernandez was sent off at the end of normal time, fought until the final whistle but could not find an equaliser, as Spain emulated their 2010 triumph by sealing the World Cup title in extra time.