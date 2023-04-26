 Space SC outplay DTDC to win ‘B’ Div Corporate title
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
Mumbai, April 25: The combined efforts from medium pacer Gopendra Bohara’s excellent bowling spell of 3 wickets for 11 runs and middle-order bat Siddharth Akare responsible knock of 49 runs (33-balls, 2x4,5x6) helped Space Sports Club emerge champions defeating DTDC Express SC by a convincing 7 wickets in the MCA Corporate Trophy ‘B’ Division final, played at the Mumbai Police Gymkhana ground, Marine Drive on Monday.

After electing to field first, Space SC bowlers were a disciplined lot and stunned the DTDC batsmen by picking wickets at regular intervals before dismissing them for a paltry 105 all out in 19.5 overs. Besides Bohara’s fine bowling performance, left-arm spinner Saeed Khot played a good supporting role by claiming 2 wickets for just 6 runs. DTDC’s most dependable opening batsman Japjeet Randhawa had a rare failure as he could only score 28 runs while Bhushan Talawadekar was only the other batter to contribute 23 runs to the total.

Chasing a modest target, Space SC comfortably overhauled the opponents score reaching 111 for 3 wickets in 14.2 overs. Akre steadied the innings, while No. 3 bat Rugved More and left-handed Siddharth Mhatre made useful contributions with both making 24 runs each to ensure Space SC soared to victory and claim the top honours.

Brief Scores - B Division (Final): DTDC SC 105 all out, 19.5 overs (Japjeet Randhawa 28, Bhushan Talawadekar 23; Gopendra Bohara 3 for 11, Saeed Khot 2 for 6) lost to Space SC 111 for 3 wickets, 14.2 overs (Siddharth Akre 49 (33-balls, 2x4,5x6), Rugved More 24, Siddharth Mhatre 24). Result: Space SC won by 7 wickets.

