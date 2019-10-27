South Africa beat Wales to enter Rugby WC final

Yokohama: South Africa defeated Wales 19-16 on Sunday to enter the final of the ongoing Rugby World Cup here at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama.

With this win, South Africa will now face England in the summit clash. The match between England and South Africa will be a repeat of the 2007 final.

This is the third time that South Africa has entered the finals of Rugby World Cup. They last played a final in 2007 and were able to lift the trophy.

South Africa has won the tournament twice (1995 and 2007) while England has lifted the trophy once in 2003.

On Saturday, England stunned New Zealand 19-7 to enter the finals. With this win, England booked their place in the finals for the first time since 2007.

This is the first time that the side defeated New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup.

This loss had also broken New Zealand's 18-match winning streak in the competition. The match between England and New Zealand was a clash between the top two sides in Rugby, but the latter had entered the match as firm favourites looking at the recent history between both the teams.

After winning the World Cup in 2003, England had managed to win against New Zealand only once. That victory came in 2012, with New Zealand winning all six matches since then.

The final of the Rugby World Cup will be played on Saturday, November 2.