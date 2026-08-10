Sourav Ganguly, Wife Dona Receive Death Threat Letters; Kolkata Police Launch Probe | X

Kolkata, Aug 10: Former India cricket team captain and ex-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and his wife, Dona Ganguly, have lodged a complaint with Kolkata Police after receiving a death threat, it was learnt on Monday.

According to the police complaint filed by Ganguly’s personal assistant, the letter was opened at the office of the Bengal cricket president on Monday. It was written in English and contained threats to “eliminate” the cricketer and his family.

Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s personal secretary, Taniya Bhattacharya, has filed a complaint with Thakurpukur Police alleging threatening letters targeting Ganguly, his family and staff. The complaint states that two recent letters contained serious threats, prompting… pic.twitter.com/VtL4GW0URU — IANS (@ians_india) August 10, 2026

Family sources said such letters had been coming in for the past six months. However, the nature of the latest letter and the aggressive language used forced the former Indian cricketer to file a formal complaint with the police.

A written complaint was lodged at Thakurpukur Police Station, and the state government’s security department has also been alerted.

Complaint details emerge

The complaint stated: “For the past couple of months, we have been receiving letters from unknown persons with objectionable remarks against Mr. Ganguly. Initially, we did not pay much attention, assuming they were merely the work of someone expressing personal resentment. However, today we have received two letters addressed to Mr. Sourav Ganguly and Mrs. Dona Ganguly, in which the sender has issued serious threats to their life and safety, as well as to the people working with them.”

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It further said: “Since the letters have escalated from derogatory communication to explicit threats to life and personal safety, we believe the matter requires immediate police intervention and investigation. We request necessary action to identify the person responsible and ensure the safety of Mr Sourav Ganguly, Mrs Dona Ganguly and the staff working with them.”

Police begin investigation

Police have started an investigation into the matter and are taking measures to ensure the safety of Ganguly and his family.

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