'Sorry we made a mistake': Keralites flood Maria Sharapova's Facebook page after Sachin Tendulkar counters Rihanna

For the uninitiated, Sachin Tendulkar, football star David Beckham and golfer Ian Poulter were in the Royal Box in Wimbledon when Sharapova was playing. After the match Sharapova was asked if she was aware of the sports celebrities who had come to see her play, the five-time Grand Slam champion said she had met Beckham a few times but wasn't familiar with Tendulkar. She was asked: "Sachin Tendulkar was the other person who came in at the same time as David (Beckham). Do you know who Sachin is?" "I don't," she replied flatly.

Her 'ignorance' sparked an outrage and fans took to Twitter and Facebook to express their shock. Jingoistic fans with the purpose of teaching Sharapova a lesson, even started a 'Who is Maria Sharapova' on the microblogging website. However, the fury of Sachin's fans died down after he said Sharapova's "comment (was) not disrespectful, maybe she doesn't follow cricket".

Moreover, Twitter users on Thursday also brought back memories of the 2004 Test match against Pakistan when stand-in skipper Rahul Dravid declared the innings at 675/5. The declaration left Sachin Tendulkar six runs short of a double century. Fans and the media raised numerous questions, and the incident continues to remain one of the most debated ones in India's Test cricket history.

"Rahul Dravid was right when he declared that day," a Twitter user commented. "Probably the greatest & unerring decision ever made," wrote another Twitter user.