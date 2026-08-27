'Sorry I'm Retired, Bro': World Champion D Gukesh's Witty Comeback To His 'Hater' Leaves Internet Amused

World Champion D Gukesh's Witty Comeback To His 'Hater' Leaves Internet Amused | Image: X

World Chess Champion D Gukesh recently found himself at the centre of a viral social media exchange after a user told him, “Time to retire bro.” Instead of taking the comment seriously, the Indian Grandmaster responded with humour, leaving fans amused by his cheeky comeback.

Gukesh initially replied, “Thanks bro,” before adding an unexpected twist: “Sorry I’m retired bro.” His witty response quickly attracted attention on social media, with fans praising the 20-year-old chess star for handling the trolling with confidence and a light-hearted attitude.

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The exchange became even more entertaining when the same user later appeared to ask Gukesh for a game. The sudden change in tone added another layer to the viral interaction, as chess fans enjoyed watching the World Champion turn an attempted troll into a humorous conversation.

Gukesh has previously indicated that criticism and negative comments do not affect him significantly. The youngster has maintained that such comments can instead motivate him to perform better, while his limited presence on social media also helps him stay away from unnecessary negativity.

Gukesh became the youngest-ever undisputed World Chess Champion in December 2024 after defeating Ding Liren in Singapore. Since then, he has continued to attract enormous attention both on and off the chessboard. His latest viral response has once again showcased his calm personality and sharp sense of humour away from competitive chess.