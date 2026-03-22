'Sorry Bolde': Virat Kohli Fans Troll Viral Post Claiming He Demanded A Special 'Chartered Flight' From RCB Ahead Of IPL 2026

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The viral social media episode involving Virat Kohli has taken another turn, as fans of the cricketer have begun trolling the page that initially posted the claim about his alleged travel demands ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season.

The controversy started when a social media page shared a graphic claiming that Kohli had asked the management of Royal Challengers Bengaluru for special chartered flight access between India and London during the IPL. The post suggested that the star batter planned to travel to London whenever there was a gap of more than three days between matches. However, Kohli himself reshared the claim on his Instagram story with laughing emojis, signaling that he did not take the rumor seriously.

Soon after Kohli’s story gained traction online, the page shared another update stating, “Our account crashed after Virat Kohli’s story.” The screenshot posted on their story appeared to show errors in the insights section, including messages indicating problems loading views, retention and interaction data, which the page implied was due to the sudden spike in traffic.

The development quickly drew reactions from fans, many of whom noted how a single post from a cricketer of Kohli’s stature can significantly boost engagement and visibility on social media. Kohli remains one of the most followed athletes globally, and even a brief reaction from him often leads to widespread attention across platforms.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

As discussions continue online, the episode highlights the powerful influence top cricketers have in the digital space, where even a humorous response can trigger massive engagement for pages and posts connected to them.