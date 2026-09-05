'Someone Is Smoking Weed!': Aryna Sabalenka Stuns Umpire With Explosive Complaint Mid-Match During US Open 2026 | Video

Aryna Sabalenka Stuns Umpire With Explosive Complaint Mid-Match | TheTennisLetter/X

Aryna Sabalenka was involved in an unusual moment during her third-round match at the 2026 US Open after noticing a strong smell of weed at Louis Armstrong Stadium. The world No. 1 was facing Kamilla Rakhimova when she appeared distracted by the odour during the match.

Sabalenka alerted chair umpire Eva Asderaki-Moore about the smell and asked officials to take action. “Someone is smoking weed,” Sabalenka told the official. She then added, “Would you mind to (tell them to deal with it) because it’s so strong?” Tournament staff were subsequently alerted to the issue.

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Despite the brief interruption, Sabalenka quickly regained her focus and continued the match against Rakhimova. The Belarusian star eventually secured a straight-sets victory, winning 6-3, 6-4, to book her place in the fourth round of the US Open.

Sabalenka later explained that she had experienced the smell of cannabis around the US Open before, but felt it was particularly strong during her match. She said spectators could do what they wanted, but requested that they avoid smoking around the tennis courts as the smell can make it difficult for players to compete.

The unusual incident added another memorable moment to this year's US Open, where the atmosphere around the Flushing Meadows venue can sometimes lead to unexpected distractions for players. Sabalenka, however, managed to put the interruption behind her and remain on course in her bid to continue her title defence.