'Some Scars Are Proof...': Krunal Pandya Shares Bruised Stomach Picture After RCB Beat MI In Raipur

Krunal Pandya/IPL/X

Krunal Pandya gave fans a glimpse of the physical toll behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s dramatic IPL 2026 victory after sharing a picture of his bruised stomach on social media following the thrilling clash against Mumbai Indians in Raipur.

Posting the image online, Krunal wrote, “Some scars are proof that it was worth fighting for,” a caption that quickly resonated with fans after his gritty performance in RCB’s narrow two-wicket win.

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The all-rounder played a crucial role during the high-pressure encounter, battling through discomfort and visible physical strain as RCB chased down the target in a tense final-over finish. His determination and fighting spirit earned widespread praise from teammates and supporters alike.

Krunal’s bruised stomach image soon went viral across social media platforms, with fans applauding his commitment and willingness to push through pain for the team. Many users described the post as a symbol of RCB’s resilience during one of their most dramatic victories of the IPL 2026 season.

RCB’s thrilling victory over Mumbai Indians further strengthened their campaign in IPL 2026, with Krunal Pandya emerging as one of the standout performers in the closely fought contest.