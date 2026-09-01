'Some Of The Happies Days Of Our Lives': Lionel Messi's Wife Wholesome Reaction After Argentine Star Announces International Retirement Goes Viral

Lionel Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, has paid an emotional tribute to the Argentine football icon after he announced his retirement on Monday. The 39-year-old Messi, who recently lost his father, ended his international career having last featured in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final loss to Spain.

As tributes continue to flow in, Roccuzzo took to Instagram to give her perspective on her husband's legendary career. While Messi retires with numerous accolades and trophies to his name, Roccuzzo was proud of her husband 'resilience' throughout the journey.

"I watched you suffer, fall and rise. I watched you continue when things didn't work out and try again every time. And after all these years, I was also lucky enough to watch you fulfill your dreams and live some of the happiest days of our lives," she wrote in an emotional note on Instagram.

For Roccuzzo, Messi’s story was about much more than the medals and accolades he collected along the way. She also reflected on how special it was for their children to witness their father’s remarkable career from such a close distance.

"But there's something about this whole story that excites me especially: that our kids have grown up watching it up close. They have seen their dad fight for what he wanted, not give up and keep believing until the end. And then they could have been there to see you get it all and lift the World Cup," she added.

Messi’s path with Argentina was not always filled with celebration, as he endured years of criticism and painful international defeats. He eventually helped Argentina win the Copa America before completing his long-awaited dream by lifting the FIFA World Cup in 2022. Those triumphs transformed his international legacy and provided a fitting conclusion to a career that has inspired generations of football fans.