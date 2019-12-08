Solskjaer demands life-ban for Man City fan who racially abused Fred

"Unfortunately, we are still in a backward society. It is a shame we still have to live with that in 2019. On the field, I didn't see anything. I saw it only in the locker room afterwards," Fred told ESPN Brazil after the game.

"It's sad, but we have to keep our heads up and forget about that. We can't give them any attention because that's all they want. I spoke to the referee after the match, they will do something about it and that's all," added Fred.

It is reported the Brazilian was hit by an object thrown by fans in the stands. Manchester City has been working with local police and will try to find out the fans involved in the matter. City also said they have zero-tolerance policy regarding racial bigotry.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lost his cool and demanded a life-ban from football. I've seen it on the video and the fella must be ashamed of himself. It is unacceptable and I hope he won't be watching any football any more," said Ole.

City manager Pep Guardiola also condemn the matter and raised voice against it. "It is a battle to fight every day. Unfortunately, it has happened in many places, do not want o see happen any more again."