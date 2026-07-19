Social Media Influencers Andrew Tate & Brother Tristan Arrested In Miami, US Marshals Confirm

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Social media influencers Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested in Miami on Saturday, the US Marshals Service confirmed. The brothers were detained by federal authorities on a sealed warrant, with officials saying the exact charges linked to the arrest could not be disclosed at this stage.

The arrest comes as British authorities seek the extradition of the Tate brothers over multiple allegations, including rape, sex trafficking and assault. Andrew Tate, 39, and Tristan Tate, 38, have consistently denied all allegations against them.

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The brothers, who hold dual US and British citizenship, have faced legal cases in the UK, Romania and the US. British prosecutors have announced additional charges against them, with the alleged offences dating back to between 2010 and 2017. Andrew faces allegations including rape, trafficking for sexual exploitation and assault, while Tristan faces rape, sexual assault and trafficking-related charges.

The Tate brothers previously faced legal trouble in Romania after being arrested in 2022 in a separate case involving allegations of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit women. They have denied the accusations in that case as well.

Andrew Tate rose to global prominence through his controversial social media presence and has built a huge online following, particularly among young men. The latest arrest could now trigger a US legal process over Britain's extradition request, with the brothers expected to challenge the request through the American court system.