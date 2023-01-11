e-Paper Get App
Snooker: NSCI honors Yasin Merchant & Mumbai players

Yasin Merchant is a former two-time Asian Snooker and National Champion

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: NSCI Executive Managing Committee and the Baulkline Tournament Committee felicitated Yasin Merchant, a former two-time Asian Snooker and National Champion in recognition of his contributions towards mentoring and development of cueists from Mumbai. Yasin was presented with a memento at a function at the Prince Hall, NSCI on Monday evening.

Yasin honoured

Speaking on the occasion, Yasin said, “I didn't expect this. I am completely touched by this honour by NSCI. This warms my heart. I am felicitated because of my students. The coach is known only by the performance of his students. I am extremely proud of my students for not only what they have achieved as players but for the way they have conducted themselves and the discipline they have maintained. I practice with them for two hours and I am on the table only for half an hour. I am also honoured to play in this tournament conducted by the NSCI.”

NSCI also recognised the achievements of Mumbai’s young talented players who have done exceedingly well in the National Championships, which concluded recently in December. Current India number 2 & 3 snooker players Sparsh Pherwani and Ishpreet Singh Chadha along with younger players Rayaan Razmi,  Krieshh Gurbaxani and Sumehr Mago were also honoured.

