Smriti Mandhana Hits Historic Fifty as India Reach 122/3 After 25 Overs at Lord’s Women’s Test | X -

London, July 10: Smriti Mandhana’s counter-attacking unbeaten half-century in her 300th international game guided India to 122/3 in 25 overs at lunch on the opening day of the one-off Test match against England at Lord’s on Friday.

In what is also the first-ever women’s Test to be played at the iconic venue, England picked up three crucial wickets in an action-packed first session. But the honours majorly belonged to Smriti, who brought out her wonderful shots and punished England heavily through the leg side to hit nine boundaries and a six.

Smriti leads India’s strong start

Opting to bowl first, England found immediate movement off the seam via Lauren Bell. India suffered an early blow in the second over when opener Shafali Verma was completely squared up by a sharp, short-of-length delivery from Lauren Filer and nicked behind to wicketkeeper Amy Jones for a duck.

Yastika Bhatia (12) joined Smriti and started confidently with a flurry of boundaries, while also surviving a close leg-before-wicket review on umpire's call off Bell. However, Bell redeemed herself soon after, cleaning up Yastika with a brilliant inswinger that nipped away to hit the off-stump.

may have bottled an easy century but smriti mandhana battled beautifully in the iconic lords and became the first woman to get a fifty in test in that venue in her 300th match and isn't that what life is all about pic.twitter.com/CJI2W5wXvw — mri ♡ (@mandhanason) July 10, 2026

Jemimah Rodrigues then partnered with Mandhana to steady the innings, capitalising heavily on a wayward English bowling display that lacked discipline. Smriti looked in sublime touch, punishing the loose balls and welcoming premier spinner Sophie Ecclestone into the attack with a massive slog-sweep over midwicket for six to close out the first hour.

Mandhana reaches historic fifty

Smriti then brought up a sparkling run-a-ball half-century off just 50 deliveries in the 16th over and got the distinction of scoring the first-ever Women’s Test fifty at Lord’s.

The dangerous 64-run third-wicket partnership was eventually broken against the run of play when Jemimah (35) chopped onto her stumps while going for an expansive drive against Issy Wong. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur (14 not out) then joined Smriti to safely navigate the remaining overs, ensuring India walked into the lunch break as the happier side after 25 overs of play.

Brief scores:

India 122/3 in 25 overs (Smriti Mandhana 56 not out, Jemimah Rodrigues 35; Lauren Filer 1-19, Issy Wong 1-29) against England

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