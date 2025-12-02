 Vaibhav Suryavanshi Creates History Again! 14-Year-Old Sensation Becomes Youngest To Score Century In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVaibhav Suryavanshi Creates History Again! 14-Year-Old Sensation Becomes Youngest To Score Century In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Creates History Again! 14-Year-Old Sensation Becomes Youngest To Score Century In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

After his heroics in the Asia Cup Rising Stars, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has continued to break records. On Tuesday, the 14-year-old slammed yet another century, his first for Bihar against Maharashtra. The Rajasthan Royals starlet thus became the youngest to score a century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy's history.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 02:26 PM IST
article-image

After his heroics in the Asia Cup Rising Stars, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has continued to break records. On Tuesday, the 14-year-old slammed yet another century, his first for Bihar against Maharashtra. The Rajasthan Royals starlet thus became the youngest to score a century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy's history.

Batting first against Maharashtra, Suryavanshi looked in stellar form right from the get go. Often guilty of throwing away after an opening burst, the 14-year-old looked determined to hang in there and play the long innings. After Bihar were reduced to 31/2, Suryavanshi took onus on himself to do the bulk of the scoring.

He cracked 7 fours and 7 sixes in his 61-ball stay, cracking a stellar 108 not out. The rest of the Bihar line up could only muster 62 in the other half of the innings, with 6 more extras taking the score to 176.

At 14, he becomes the youngest to score a century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. It is his 3rd t20 century of 2025, adding to his efforts in the IPL and the Rising Stars Asia Cup. He is the youngest in world cricket to hit 3 t20 centuries, continuing his meteoric rise at such a young age.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Metro 9: Good News! MMRDA Drops Dongri Car Shed Plan After Public Outcry; 'Elevated Parking Lot To Replace Project,' Confirms Minister Pratap Sarnaik
Mumbai Metro 9: Good News! MMRDA Drops Dongri Car Shed Plan After Public Outcry; 'Elevated Parking Lot To Replace Project,' Confirms Minister Pratap Sarnaik
NEET PG Counselling 2025: MCC Issues Notice For Nationality Conversion For Round 2
NEET PG Counselling 2025: MCC Issues Notice For Nationality Conversion For Round 2
VIDEO: 11 Days Before Historic Messi Visit, Fan Breaches Security At Rajiv Gandhi Stadium To Touch Hardik Pandya's Feet
VIDEO: 11 Days Before Historic Messi Visit, Fan Breaches Security At Rajiv Gandhi Stadium To Touch Hardik Pandya's Feet
'I Felt Hurt': Ashnoor Kaur Opens Up on Gaurav Khanna's 'Shadow' Remark After Bigg Boss 19 Exit—EXCLUSIVE
'I Felt Hurt': Ashnoor Kaur Opens Up on Gaurav Khanna's 'Shadow' Remark After Bigg Boss 19 Exit—EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: 11 Days Before Historic Messi Visit, Fan Breaches Security At Rajiv Gandhi Stadium To Touch...

VIDEO: 11 Days Before Historic Messi Visit, Fan Breaches Security At Rajiv Gandhi Stadium To Touch...

AUS Vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test: Usman Khawaja Ruled Out Of Brisbane Test Due To Back Injury

AUS Vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test: Usman Khawaja Ruled Out Of Brisbane Test Due To Back Injury

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Creates History Again! 14-Year-Old Sensation Becomes Youngest To Score Century...

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Creates History Again! 14-Year-Old Sensation Becomes Youngest To Score Century...

AUS Vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test: Will Jacks Replaces Injured Wood In England's XI For Brisbane Test

AUS Vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test: Will Jacks Replaces Injured Wood In England's XI For Brisbane Test

SHOCKING! OGC Nice Fans Broke Into Team Bus, Punched & Spat On Players After 6th Straight Loss

SHOCKING! OGC Nice Fans Broke Into Team Bus, Punched & Spat On Players After 6th Straight Loss