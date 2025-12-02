Vaibhav Suryavanshi Creates History Again! 14-Year-Old Sensation Becomes Youngest To Score Century In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

After his heroics in the Asia Cup Rising Stars, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has continued to break records. On Tuesday, the 14-year-old slammed yet another century, his first for Bihar against Maharashtra. The Rajasthan Royals starlet thus became the youngest to score a century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy's history.

Batting first against Maharashtra, Suryavanshi looked in stellar form right from the get go. Often guilty of throwing away after an opening burst, the 14-year-old looked determined to hang in there and play the long innings. After Bihar were reduced to 31/2, Suryavanshi took onus on himself to do the bulk of the scoring.

He cracked 7 fours and 7 sixes in his 61-ball stay, cracking a stellar 108 not out. The rest of the Bihar line up could only muster 62 in the other half of the innings, with 6 more extras taking the score to 176.

At 14, he becomes the youngest to score a century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. It is his 3rd t20 century of 2025, adding to his efforts in the IPL and the Rising Stars Asia Cup. He is the youngest in world cricket to hit 3 t20 centuries, continuing his meteoric rise at such a young age.