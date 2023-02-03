e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSmasher Trophy: Rasputin appeals the most for the day’s feature

Smasher Trophy: Rasputin appeals the most for the day’s feature

Rasputin, the five-year-old gelding from Imtiaz A Sait's stable appeals the most for the Smasher Trophy, the feature event on the 9th day of the Mumbai meeting to be held at the Mahalaxmi race course here on Saturday.

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Mumbai: Rasputin, the five-year-old gelding from Imtiaz A Sait's stable appeals the most for the Smasher Trophy, the feature event on the 9th day of the Mumbai meeting to be held at the Mahalaxmi race course here on Saturday.

The winner of Yawar Rashid Trophy, Rasputin has proven that he still has much more to deliver, and could come out triumphant in this seven-horse contest, to be run 1.24 miles.

The Bangalore-based Frankel Lord, did make a great start to his career winning three races on the trot, but failed to maintain the stride in the last race. But coming from the yard of S Padmanabhan should have made amends and be another contender. Rambler would also make it to the board.

First Race 2.30pm

Selections

1. The Cabriolet Trophy Div-2 (1000m): 1. M'Sarrat (3), 2. Divine Soul (7), 3. House Of Lords (3)

2. The Hunt For Gold Trophy Div-1 (1400m): 1. Charming Star (10), 2. Esfir (11), 3. Liberation (8)

3. The Icebreaker Trophy (2400m): 1. Jerusalem (4), 2 Geographique (2), 3. Alpine Star (3)

4. The Cabriolet Trophy Div-1 (1000m): 1. Mirae (9), 2. Ristretto (6), 3. Zukor (10)

5. The Smasher Trophy (2000m): 1. Rasputin (5), 2. Lord Frankel (4), 3. Rambler (3)

6. The Decent Proposal Trophy (1000m): 1. Jet Typhoon (1), 2. Dowsabel (4), 3. Dilbar (3)

7. The Picasso Trophy (1400m): 1. Claudius (11), 2. Moonshot (8), 3. Kings Best (6)

8. The Hunt For Gold Trophy Div-2 (1400m): 1. Nobility (1), 2. Walter (3), 3. Midas Touch (4)

Super jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8

First treble: 5, 6 & 7

Second treble: 6, 7 & 8

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indian Test opener Murali Vijay announces retirement from international cricket; Rohit Sharma leads...

Indian Test opener Murali Vijay announces retirement from international cricket; Rohit Sharma leads...

DSP Joginder Sharma, India's 2007 T20 WC hero retires: Relive thrilling last over vs Pakistan

DSP Joginder Sharma, India's 2007 T20 WC hero retires: Relive thrilling last over vs Pakistan

WATCH: Steve Smith trains with 'Ashwin duplicate' ahead of Border Gavaskar Trophy

WATCH: Steve Smith trains with 'Ashwin duplicate' ahead of Border Gavaskar Trophy

Australian pace great Jeff Thompson on Jasprit Bumrah's availability for Border Gavaskar Trophy: 'He...

Australian pace great Jeff Thompson on Jasprit Bumrah's availability for Border Gavaskar Trophy: 'He...

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios pleads guilty to assault of ex-girlfriend

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios pleads guilty to assault of ex-girlfriend