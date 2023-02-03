Smasher Trophy: Rasputin appeals the most for the day’s feature

Mumbai: Rasputin, the five-year-old gelding from Imtiaz A Sait's stable appeals the most for the Smasher Trophy, the feature event on the 9th day of the Mumbai meeting to be held at the Mahalaxmi race course here on Saturday.

The winner of Yawar Rashid Trophy, Rasputin has proven that he still has much more to deliver, and could come out triumphant in this seven-horse contest, to be run 1.24 miles.

The Bangalore-based Frankel Lord, did make a great start to his career winning three races on the trot, but failed to maintain the stride in the last race. But coming from the yard of S Padmanabhan should have made amends and be another contender. Rambler would also make it to the board.

First Race 2.30pm

Selections

1. The Cabriolet Trophy Div-2 (1000m): 1. M'Sarrat (3), 2. Divine Soul (7), 3. House Of Lords (3)

2. The Hunt For Gold Trophy Div-1 (1400m): 1. Charming Star (10), 2. Esfir (11), 3. Liberation (8)

3. The Icebreaker Trophy (2400m): 1. Jerusalem (4), 2 Geographique (2), 3. Alpine Star (3)

4. The Cabriolet Trophy Div-1 (1000m): 1. Mirae (9), 2. Ristretto (6), 3. Zukor (10)

5. The Smasher Trophy (2000m): 1. Rasputin (5), 2. Lord Frankel (4), 3. Rambler (3)

6. The Decent Proposal Trophy (1000m): 1. Jet Typhoon (1), 2. Dowsabel (4), 3. Dilbar (3)

7. The Picasso Trophy (1400m): 1. Claudius (11), 2. Moonshot (8), 3. Kings Best (6)

8. The Hunt For Gold Trophy Div-2 (1400m): 1. Nobility (1), 2. Walter (3), 3. Midas Touch (4)

Super jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8

First treble: 5, 6 & 7

Second treble: 6, 7 & 8

