Smaaash Day 2025 Unites 45,000+ Visitors Across India

India’s biggest gaming and entertainment festival Smaaash Day 2025 turned the country into one massive playground this November. What began as a single-city celebration in Mumbai last year has now evolved into a pan-India spectacle, drawing over 45,000 visitors across Smaaash centres nationwide.

From Delhi to Madurai, Hyderabad to Ludhiana, guests poured in for a weekend of nonstop fun complete with gaming battles, carnival games, live food, and unbeatable offers that had everyone saying: “When’s the next Smaaash Day happening?”

From One City to a Countrywide Carnival

The scale of this year’s event was unprecedented. Each Smaaash centre transformed into a buzzing hub of energy and excitement. Known for its legendary bowling lanes, Smaaash found some tough competition this year from its own arcade zone, where new and thrilling games had players lining up for hours.

Lucky fans across India managed to snag a limited number of free tickets that offered unlimited gaming access, while the rest joined the fun with all-access passes priced at just ₹99 a move that helped draw record crowds and create a true festival of play.

By the end of the 6th November, it was clear India didn’t just play, India Smaaashed.

Beyond its signature VR and arcade experiences, Smaaash Day 2025 captured the nostalgic joy of a real carnival. Guests lined up for classic fair games like Lift the Bottle, Get a Goal, Cup Ping Pong, and Throw the Hoop with winners proudly walking away clutching soft toys and prizes.

One guest in Mumbai even turned the games into a personal mission, playing 30 rounds and winning 12 plush toys enough to cover her family’s Christmas gifts for the year.

The festivities also featured chess matches, BGMI tournaments, and arm-wrestling showdowns that kept crowds roaring. In a surprising twist, the house team dominated the arm-wrestling arena, winning 30 out of 32 matches a stat that left everyone both stunned and laughing.

Add to that live food counters, flea markets, and interactive zones, and every Smaaash centre became a vibrant playground where guests could eat, play, and celebrate all at once.

Smaaash Day 2025 wasn’t just a gaming event it was a social experience. Families, college students, professionals, and gaming enthusiasts from all walks of life came together to share laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable moments.

The event also offered brands and partners valuable visibility among a highly engaged and diverse audience further reinforcing Smaaash’s position as the pioneer of indoor gaming and entertainment in India.

A Word from Our CEO

“This year’s Smaaash Day was not just an event it was a nationwide movement of play,” said Shirish Kotmire, CEO of Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

“Seeing thousands of people across India let loose, laugh, and bond through play across all our audiences, from families and students to corporates and large groups truly captures what Smaaash stands for.”

Weekdays that Felt like Weekend

As the curtains closed on the two-day celebration, social media lit up with photos, reels, and stories from guests reliving their favourite moments. Despite taking place midweek, the energy was anything but ordinary Smaaash Day 2025 turned two regular weekdays, Wednesday and Thursday, into a nationwide weekend of fun.

It wasn’t just Smaaash centres that came alive malls housing Smaaash outlets across the country recorded a remarkable surge in footfall, as thousands of guests poured in to join the celebration. The lively atmosphere spread beyond the gaming zones, filling entire malls with excitement, energy, and activity.

It truly became a win-win for everyone two weekdays that felt like a weekend, not just for guests and gamers, but for malls, partners, and communities around them.

The atmosphere was unanimous: this wasn’t just another event; it was a festival of joy that left the nation wanting more.

And for those who missed out, there’s good news Smaaash is already gearing up for more events, bigger offers, and even crazier experiences in the months ahead.

True to its spirit, Smaaash once again proved that every day can be a day to play and every day can be a Smaaash Day.