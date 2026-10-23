'Slow News Day': LeBron James Hits Back At Donald Trump Over National Anthem Criticism

LeBron James courted controversy after a viral video showed him moving his arms and mimicking a golf swing and a basketball shot during the national anthem before the Philadelphia 76ers’ season opener. US President Donald Trump criticised the NBA star, accusing him of disrespecting the country.

James has now hit back at Trump, dismissing his comments as a sign of a slow news day.

Trump slams LeBron James over national anthem conduct

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Trump criticized James on social media on Thursday, taking issue with his actions during the national anthem at Madison Square Garden. James was seen moving his arms, appearing to imitate a golf swing and a basketball shot before the game. Trump also spoke about the incident at a rally in Iowa, calling it “a big scandal kind of a story.”

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James fires back at Trump

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James was asked about Trump’s comments after the 76ers secured a thrilling comeback win over his former side Cleveland Cavaliers. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer laughed before giving a brief response to the president’s criticism. “Must (have been) a slow news day at the office, you know? Slow news day in the office,” James said.

The 76ers’ comeback win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday was historic, marking the team’s biggest comeback in the play-by-play era since the 1996-97 season. James finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Tyrese Maxey led the rally with 32 points, while Jaylen Brown scored 21 points, including 17 in the second half and 10 in the fourth quarter.