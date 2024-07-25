SL vs IND: Nuwan Thushara Ruled Out Of T20I Series Due To Broken Finger; Dilshan Madushanka Likely To Replace Him In Squad

Sri Lanka Cricket has received another big setback as pacer Nuwan Thushara has been ruled out of the T20I series against India due to broken finger. The 29-year-old has broken a finger during the team's practice ahead of the three-match T20I series against visiting Team India, starting on July 27.

As per the report by ESPNCricinfo, Nuwan Thushara sustained an injury on his non-bowling hand and it is severe enough to rule him out of the T20I series against India. Sri Lanka team manager Mahinda Halangoda said that Thushara suffered an injury when players were training under the lights and the pacer has been at fielding practice.

With Nuwan Thushara being ruled out of the T20Is against India, Dilshan Madushanka has been reportedly added to the squad as his replacement.

BIG UPDATE !!!!🚨🚨



- SRI LANKA faster bowler Nuwan Thushara ruled out of the T20S series against India!!!!!#SLvsIND #TeamB pic.twitter.com/O4rRmAVu6W — Cricketman (@Manojy9812) July 25, 2024

This is the second big blow for Sri Lanka as another pacer in Dushmantha Chameera has been ruled out of the T20I series as he is yet to recover from bronchitis and respiratory infection and Asitha Fernando replaced him in the squad.

Nuwan Thushara was part of the Sri Lanka team that participated in the T20 World Cup 2024, picking eight wickets in three matches. In March this year, Thushara picked a hat-trick of wickets and went on to register figures of 5/20 with an economy rate of 5.00 in four overs in a T20I match against Bangladesh at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Nuwan Thushara record in T20Is

Nuwan Thushara made his T20I debut for Sri Lanka against Australia in Febraury 2022. Since then, the 29-year-old has one of the most consistent performers for the side, having picked 19 wickets, including a fifer and two four-wicket hauls, at an average of 14.57 and an economy rate of 7.95 in 11 matches.

Thushara was the highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup this year. Wanindu Hasaranga-led side had a disappointing campaign as they were knocked out in the group stage of the tournament.

Following Sri Lanka's early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024, Wanindu Hasaranga and Chris Silverwood stepped down from the captaincy and coaching duties, respectively.

Charith Asalanka has been appointed as the T20I captain for Sri Lanka, while former batting legend Sanath Jayasuriya will be interim coach for the T20I series against India.