 SL vs IND: Injured Sri Lanka Pacers Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka Ruled Out Of ODI Series
PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 01, 2024, 02:23 PM IST
article-image

Sri Lanka suffered a massive blow ahead of the three-match ODI series against India as pacers Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka were ruled out with respective injuries.

The first one-dayer will be played at the RPSC Stadium here on Friday.

“Madushanka suffered a Grade 2 hamstring injury on his left leg during the team’s fielding practice” the Sri Lanka Cricket announced in a statement on Thursday.

“Pathirana has suffered a mild sprain on his right shoulder while diving to take a catch during the Third T20 match vs. India,” the statement added.

Pathirana did not bowl in the thirds T20I at Pallekele on Tuesday.

The hosts have brought in Mohammed Shiraz and Eshan Malinga as replacements for the injured players. Meanwhile, Kusal Janith, Pramod Madushan and Jeffrey Vandersay have been added to the squad as standbys.

