SL vs IND, 3rd ODI LIVE Scores, Updates & Videos: Axar Patel Gives India Breakthrough, Nissanka Departs for 45

Sri Lanka Innings

3:50 pm: India gets breakthrough Axar Patel dismisses Pathum Nissanka for 45 Runs. Pant takes a smart catch behind the stumps.

3.20 pm: Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando have taken the Lankans past the half-century mark after the first powerplay. Both batters are looking well-set in the middle and taking the Indian attack to the cleaners now. They were cautious at the start but are now starting to express themselves and putting pressure on Rohit Sharma & Co.

Toss: Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka wins the toss again and opts to bat first in Colombo.

Maheesh Theekshana comes in for Akila Dananjaya in the Lankan team while Team India has handed ODI debut to Riyan Parag, who got his maiden cap from Virat Kohli before the toss.

Here are the Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando