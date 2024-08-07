 SL vs IND, 3rd ODI LIVE Scores, Updates & Videos: Axar Patel Gives India Breakthrough, Nissanka Departs for 45
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSL vs IND, 3rd ODI LIVE Scores, Updates & Videos: Axar Patel Gives India Breakthrough, Nissanka Departs for 45

SL vs IND, 3rd ODI LIVE Scores, Updates & Videos: Axar Patel Gives India Breakthrough, Nissanka Departs for 45

Sri Lanka need a victory to clinch the series while Team India look to draw level in Colombo after losing the previous ODI. Follow our Live Blog for all the latest updates.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
article-image

Sri Lanka Innings

3:50 pm: India gets breakthrough Axar Patel dismisses Pathum Nissanka for 45 Runs. Pant takes a smart catch behind the stumps.

FPJ Shorts
‘I Stand With Pain & Suffering Of Victims’: Actor Adil Hussain Urges India To 'Protect' Minority Communities In Bangladesh
‘I Stand With Pain & Suffering Of Victims’: Actor Adil Hussain Urges India To 'Protect' Minority Communities In Bangladesh
Indian Aviation Will Use 20% Biofuels, Made From Stubble Over The Next 5 Years: Nitin Gadkari
Indian Aviation Will Use 20% Biofuels, Made From Stubble Over The Next 5 Years: Nitin Gadkari
WATCH: Akshay Kumar Hosts Langar At His Mumbai Residence, Covers Face As He Serves Food To Needy
WATCH: Akshay Kumar Hosts Langar At His Mumbai Residence, Covers Face As He Serves Food To Needy
NEET PG 2024: Candidates Allege 'Torture' After Exam Centre Changed Just 3 Days Prior To The Exam
NEET PG 2024: Candidates Allege 'Torture' After Exam Centre Changed Just 3 Days Prior To The Exam

3.20 pm: Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando have taken the Lankans past the half-century mark after the first powerplay. Both batters are looking well-set in the middle and taking the Indian attack to the cleaners now. They were cautious at the start but are now starting to express themselves and putting pressure on Rohit Sharma & Co.

Toss: Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka wins the toss again and opts to bat first in Colombo.

Maheesh Theekshana comes in for Akila Dananjaya in the Lankan team while Team India has handed ODI debut to Riyan Parag, who got his maiden cap from Virat Kohli before the toss.

Here are the Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Most Unfortunate’: Sunil Gavaskar Wants India To Protest ‘Very Strongly’ Against Vinesh...

‘Most Unfortunate’: Sunil Gavaskar Wants India To Protest ‘Very Strongly’ Against Vinesh...

'People Not Happy To See India Rise': Vijender Singh Alleges 'Sabotage' In Vinesh Phogat's Olympic...

'People Not Happy To See India Rise': Vijender Singh Alleges 'Sabotage' In Vinesh Phogat's Olympic...

'You Will Always Be A Champion In Our Eyes': Indian Sports Fraternity Rally Behind Vinesh Phogat...

'You Will Always Be A Champion In Our Eyes': Indian Sports Fraternity Rally Behind Vinesh Phogat...

'Less Water, 1 Or 2 Rotis': Bajrang Punia Reveals How Vinesh Phogat Managed Her Weight During Paris...

'Less Water, 1 Or 2 Rotis': Bajrang Punia Reveals How Vinesh Phogat Managed Her Weight During Paris...

Vinesh Phogat Controversy: Has Any Indian Athlete Faced Disqualification On Day Of Final Bout At...

Vinesh Phogat Controversy: Has Any Indian Athlete Faced Disqualification On Day Of Final Bout At...