SL vs IND, 2nd ODI Live Score, Updates & Videos: Siraj Removes Nissanka 1st Ball After Sri Lanka Opt To Bat

Sri Lankan Innings Updates:

2.30 pm - WICKET! Pathum Nissanka c Rahul b Siraj 0 (1 balls). Strikes 1st ball with the perfect Test match length, the ball swings away from the right-handed batter on good length taking the outside-edge of the bat along the way. Just the start India wanted. Sri Lanka 0/1 (0.1 over)

Toss:

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka calls it right at the toss and opts to bat first against Rohit Sharma's Team India in Colombo. The Men in Blue are unchanged for this game while Wanindu Hasaranga has been replaced by Kamindu Mendis in the Lankan team. Hasaranga is ruled out of the remaining ODIs with a left hamstring injury.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Match Preview:

India needs a solid strategy to tackle Sri Lanka's slow pitch and spinners in the second ODI in Colombo on Sunday. In the first ODI, India seemed on track for an easy win, comfortably placed at 130 for three while chasing 231. However, Lankan spinners turned the game around, bowling India out for 230 and forcing a tie. After an initial burst from Rohit Sharma, Sri Lanka’s bowlers effectively neutralized the Indian lineup. Key batsmen like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer struggled against the spin attack, while Sri Lankan batsmen Pathum Nissanka and Wellalage countered India’s spin trio effectively, despite wickets falling around them.

The Indian spinners, including Shubman Gill, gave away 126 runs in 30 overs for four wickets, whereas the Lankan spinners managed 167 runs in 37.5 overs but took nine wickets. For the second ODI, India must find a way to manage the spin threat without compromising their run rate. Adapting to the pitch conditions and maintaining a steady scoring pace will be crucial to avoid another collapse and secure a win.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Mohamed Shiraz, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kamindu Mendis, Nishan Madushka, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Khaleel Ahmed, Riyan Parag, Harshit Rana