 'SIUUU!' Mohammed Siraj Brings Cristiano Ronaldo's Iconic Celebration To Cricket Field After Portugal's CR7 Tribute | VIDEO
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HomeSports'SIUUU!' Mohammed Siraj Brings Cristiano Ronaldo's Iconic Celebration To Cricket Field After Portugal's CR7 Tribute | VIDEO

'SIUUU!' Mohammed Siraj Brings Cristiano Ronaldo's Iconic Celebration To Cricket Field After Portugal's CR7 Tribute | VIDEO

Mohammed Siraj grabbed attention after recreating Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'SIUUU' celebration following Finn Allen's dismissal. The Indian pacer jumped into the air after bowling the New Zealand batter for just one run. The celebration came a day after Portugal paid a special tribute to Ronaldo, making Siraj's CR7-inspired moment even more memorable.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, November 15, 2026, 01:38 PM IST
'SIUUU!' Mohammed Siraj Brings Cristiano Ronaldo's Iconic Celebration To Cricket Field After Portugal's CR7 Tribute | VIDEO
Mohammed Siraj Brings Cristiano Ronaldo's Iconic Celebration To Cricket Field |

Mohammed Siraj had more than just a wicket to celebrate after producing a brilliant delivery to dismiss Finn Allen. The Indian pacer broke into Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'SIUUU' celebration, giving fans a memorable CR7 moment on the cricket field.

The celebration also came at an interesting time, just a day after Portugal paid an emotional tribute to their legendary former captain.

Siraj goes SIUUUUUU

The incident took place in the 22nd over when Siraj dismissed the dangerous Finn Allen. Bowling from wide of the crease, the Indian pacer delivered a short-of-length ball that nipped back into the right-hander. Allen went on the back foot but the ball sneaked through the opening and crashed into the top of the off-stump, giving India a crucial breakthrough.

While the wicket in itself was well executed, it was Siraj's celebration that grabbed everyone's attention. The 32-year-old jumped into the air and performed Ronaldo's trademark 'SIUUU' celebration as his teammates joined him in celebrating the dismissal.

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Siraj's celebration came just a day after Portugal paid a heartfelt tribute to Ronaldo during their UEFA Nations League match against Denmark on Saturday, November 14. It was Portugal's first international fixture since the legendary forward announced his retirement from international football.

Every Portuguese player walked onto the pitch wearing the iconic No. 7 jersey associated with Ronaldo. The supporters also displayed massive tributes in the stands, while the stadium erupted with Ronaldo's famous 'SIU' chant during the seventh minute of the match

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