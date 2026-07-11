Siu!!! Cristiano Ronaldo Gifts IShowSpeed Rare Game-Worn Cleats After Portugal's Exit From FIFA World Cup 2026 | Video

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo may have seen Portugal’s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign come to a heartbreaking end, but the football icon still found a way to create a memorable moment off the pitch. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner surprised popular YouTuber and streamer iShowSpeed by gifting him a pair of his limited-edition, game-worn Mercurial Superfly 11 “CR7 Gold Scorpion” cleats, leaving the internet buzzing.

The emotional exchange took place during iShowSpeed’s live stream from the FIFA World Cup quarter-final between Spain and Belgium in Los Angeles. Ronaldo had reportedly planned to present the boots to Speed if Portugal had advanced to the quarter-finals, but despite Portugal’s Round of 16 elimination, the Portuguese legend chose to fulfill the gesture anyway.

The gift was far from ordinary. The boots were Ronaldo’s game-worn Mercurial Superfly 11 “CR7 Gold Scorpion” cleats, one of the rarest pieces of football memorabilia from the tournament. Speed was informed that only two such game-worn pairs existed, making the present even more special. The streamer, a long-time admirer of Ronaldo, was visibly thrilled as he unboxed the exclusive gift during his broadcast.

Even though Portugal’s dream of lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy ended in disappointment, Ronaldo’s thoughtful gesture toward one of his biggest fans once again highlighted the bond he shares with supporters around the world. The heartwarming moment quickly went viral across social media, with fans praising the football legend for turning a painful exit into an unforgettable memory for iShowSpeed.