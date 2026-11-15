'Sirf Khaane Ka Mann Kar Raha Hai': Sarfaraz Khan's Hilarious Remark Draws Laughter As Suryakumar Yadav Enjoys Mutton Feast | Video

Sarfaraz Khan's Hilarious Remark Draws Laughter | Cric_Mukku/X

India's T20I star Suryakumar Yadav is making the most of his time away from the cricket field during the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026. The Mumbai skipper was recently spotted enjoying a delicious mutton feast alongside teammate Sarfaraz Khan, with their off-field moments grabbing attention on social media.

In a video circulating online, Suryakumar and Sarfaraz could be seen enjoying a hearty mutton meal. While the Mumbai players appeared to be thoroughly enjoying the feast, Sarfaraz's hilarious reaction to the food became one of the highlights of the video.

Sarfaraz Khan's Hilarious Remark Draws Laughter

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"Itna Accha Khaana Bana Hai Ki Baat Karne Ka Mann Hi Nahi Ho Raha Hai, Sirf Khaane Ka Mann Kar Raha Hai," Sarfaraz said, suggesting that the food was so delicious that he would rather continue eating than talk about it.

The video offered fans a glimpse of the lighter side of the Mumbai dressing room, with Suryakumar and Sarfaraz enjoying some downtime amid their domestic cricket commitments.

With Mumbai making a winning start to their SMAT campaign, the team's off-field camaraderie and Suryakumar's return to competitive cricket have given fans plenty of reasons to smile.

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