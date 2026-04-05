'Sir Jaddu Ki Masti': Ravindra Jadeja Lifts Robotic Dog On His Shoulder During GT vs RR Post-Match Handshake, Video Goes Viral

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A light-hearted and quirky moment involving Ravindra Jadeja stole the spotlight after the IPL 2026 clash between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, as the all-rounder was seen interacting with a robotic dog during the post-match handshake.

Following the conclusion of the high-intensity encounter, players from both sides lined up for the customary handshake. Amid the routine exchange, Jadeja grabbed attention when he playfully lifted a robotic dog onto his shoulder. The unexpected act instantly sparked laughter among nearby players and officials, turning an otherwise formal moment into a viral spectacle.

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While the match itself remained competitive, it was this offbeat interaction that quickly dominated social media timelines. Clips of Jadeja casually carrying the robotic device like a pet spread rapidly, with fans praising his fun-loving personality and ability to lighten the mood after a tense contest.

Known for his energetic and playful nature on and off the field, Jadeja once again showed why he remains one of the most entertaining personalities in the game. What could have been just another routine post-match sequence instead turned into a memorable viral moment, all thanks to a robotic dog and Jadeja’s trademark flair.