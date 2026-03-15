Singer Dua Lipa's Dejected Look Goes Viral As Carlos Alcaraz Loses Point Against Daniil Medvedev At Indian Wells Open; Video

josemorgado/X

Singer Dua Lipa became an unexpected talking point during the semifinal clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev at the Indian Wells Open after cameras captured her reaction from the stands. The pop star’s visibly dejected expression quickly went viral on social media when Alcaraz lost a crucial point during the intense encounter.

Dua Lipa was among the high-profile spectators attending the prestigious tennis tournament in California. During a tense rally in the semifinal, broadcast cameras briefly cut to the singer, who appeared disappointed as Alcaraz failed to win the point against Medvedev. The short moment, though fleeting, was enough to spark a wave of reactions online, with fans sharing screenshots and clips across social media platforms.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The semifinal match itself was filled with high-quality tennis and dramatic exchanges as Medvedev challenged Alcaraz with his defensive baseline play and strategic shot selection. Alcaraz, known for his explosive athleticism and aggressive style, fought hard to stay in the contest, but Medvedev’s composure in key moments proved crucial.

While the match produced several thrilling rallies, it was Dua Lipa’s reaction that unexpectedly became one of the viral highlights of the evening. Fans on social media quickly interpreted her expression as a sign of disappointment at the lost point, turning the brief broadcast moment into a trending topic among tennis followers and pop culture enthusiasts alike.