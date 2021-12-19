Simone Biles named Time's 2021 Athlete of the Year

Simone Biles, USA gymnast, has been named Time’s 2021 Athlete of the Year.

Biles was praised for prioritising her mental health when the world's most decorated gymnast withdrew from four event finals at the Tokyo Olympics. A four-time Olympic medalist later admitted to having "the twisties". It is the condition when someone loses their sense of space and dimension in the air.

Despite the various issues, the 24-year-old took silver in team all-around and bronze on the balance beam in Tokyo Olympics which were held recently. Biles made an emotional speech during a US Senate hearing probing the sexual abuse scandal involving former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar a month after the Tokyo Olympics.

Hundreds of athletes, including Biles, have accused the FBI, USA Gymnastics, and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee of failing to stop the abuse. Biles is a gymnastics legend with four talents named after her. After Biles frequently withdrew out of events due to mental health issues, the magazine decided to nominate the star Olympian gymnast for the award.

According to TIME magazine, Biles thought she was "ready to go" before the Olympics. In retrospect, she admitted to carrying a significant weight while training. She was the face of Team USA, and people worldwide were excited to see her gravity-defying powers.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 09:21 PM IST