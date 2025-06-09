Zimbabwe Cricketer Sikandar Raza Racially Abused By Coach During Vigne Cup Match, Files Complaint: Report

Image: Zimbabwe Cricket/X

Zimbabwean cricket star Sikandar Raza has lodged an official complaint with the Harare Metropolitan Cricket Association (HMCA), alleging that he was subjected to racial abuse during a Vigne Cup match on June 1. The incident reportedly occurred at the Old Hararians Sports Club, where Raza was representing Old Hararians against Rainbow Cricket Club.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Raza said, “If found guilty, an example should be made out of him so that stuff like this never happens again not to this generation and not to the next,”. The HMCA has been contacted for a response but has not yet issued a public statement.

According to the complaint, the abuse came from a coach associated with one of the teams and took place as Raza was walking off the field after his innings. Raza has called for a full investigation into the matter

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Despite the incident, Raza delivered a standout performance in the game, scoring 78 off 56 balls to help Old Hararians post a massive 402 for 9 in their 50 overs. Rainbow Cricket Club managed 225 for 8 in 39 overs, falling short by 142 runs under the DLS method.

Sikandar Raza's 2025 season and cricket career

Raza has been in exceptional form in 2025. He recently played a crucial role in Lahore Qalandars' Pakistan Super League (PSL) title win, hitting the winning runs in a tense final in Lahore. That victory marked his second T20 franchise trophy this year, following success in the ILT20.

Internationally, Raza has been a cornerstone of Zimbabwean cricket, representing the national team in 19 Tests, 151 ODIs, and 105 T20Is. He has scored 1353, 4325, and 2403 runs in the three formats, respectively, while also taking 39, 93, and 81 wickets with the ball. Notably, he is one of just three Zimbabweans to have played in the Indian Premier League (IPL), holding the record for most appearances (9) by a Zimbabwean in the tournament.