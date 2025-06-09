Siddharth Mallya Rants Against IPL After His Emotional Post On RCB's Title Win Gets Taken Down; Video

iMAGE: sid mALLYA/iNSTAGRAM

Siddharth Mallya on Monday, June 9 posted a video on his Instagram handle speakign about how emotional tribute to RCB’s IPL win was removed by Instagram due to copyright concerns raised by the IPL. In the video he spoke about how the removal of video resulted in temporary ban and hindered fan interaction.

Mallya criticised the decision, pointing out that the video was not promotional but a personal tribute to a moment that meant a great deal to him and countless fans. Speaking to his fans he said, For some reason Instagram decided to take the video down and proceeded to ban me from interacting on the app"

He added, "The ban was lifted yesterday. It turns out after i got to the bottom of this the video was brought down because IPL complained and said that i have violated their copyright police which is absolutely nuts to me. The video was less than a minute long and it was about me and my emotion. It's crazy that took away my opportunity to celebrate and interact with fans. I am upset about and it's sad on part of IPL. Such is life."

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally lifted their maiden IPL trophy on June 4th as they beat the Punjab Kings in the final in Ahmedabad. RCB finished with what seemed like a below-par score of 190 in their stipulated 20 overs as Virat Kohli top-scored with 43 off 35 deliveries.

Although the Punjab Kings had given themselves more than a promising start, the middle overs derailed them and eventually they fell six runs short of the target. Krunal Pandya earned the Player of the Match award for his outstanding figures of 4-0-17-2.

Mallya shared a video of the same on Instagram as his voice broke due to the long wait.

In the clip, he's visibly overwhelmed and chokes up while trying to speak. "Eighteen long, long years... I don't even know what to say," he says, wiping away tears and holding back emotion. The video has since been taken down