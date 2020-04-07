Shuttler Parupalli Kashyap donates Rs 3 lakh to Telangana CM Relief Fund in fight against coronavirus

Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap has donated Rs 3 lakh to Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund to help the state in its fight against COVID-19.

The 33-year-old badminton player also saluted health care workers and emergency service providers who are helping people fight against coronavirus.

"I contributed Rs 3 lakhs to the Telangana CM Relief Fund . I salute the health care workers and emergency service providers. I hope my contribution helps them .@TelanganaCMO@KTRTRS #LetsFightCoronaTogether," Kashyap tweeted.