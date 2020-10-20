Shutler PV Sindhu quits Olympic camp, leaves for UK

Ace Badminton player PV Sindhu appears to have quit the ongoing camp for Olympic hopefuls that is being conducted by the Indian authorities. Since then, she has travelled to London, and it would seem, intends to spend at least a few weeks there. Reportedly, she has written to the Badminton Association of India and her coach stating that she would return in two months.

Sindhu who had been training for some time, since the COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed somewhat, took to her Twitter and Instagram handles on October 19, stating that she was happy to be in England. She will be working with Rebecca Randell, a senior scientist at the Gatorade Sports Science Institute.

"Happy to be in England and working with GSSI over the next few weeks on my nutrition and recovery with @rrandell86 ! 3 months to Asia tour and this is best chance to work on things and improve !!" Sindhu tweeted.