Shutler PV Sindhu quits Olympic camp, leaves for UK

Ace Badminton player PV Sindhu appears to have quit the ongoing camp for Olympic hopefuls that is being conducted by the Indian authorities. Since then, she has travelled to London, and it would seem, intends to spend at least a few weeks there. Reportedly, she has written to the Badminton Association of India and her coach stating that she would return in two months.
Sindhu who had been training for some time, since the COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed somewhat, took to her Twitter and Instagram handles on October 19, stating that she was happy to be in England. She will be working with Rebecca Randell, a senior scientist at the Gatorade Sports Science Institute.
"Happy to be in England and working with GSSI over the next few weeks on my nutrition and recovery with @rrandell86 ! 3 months to Asia tour and this is best chance to work on things and improve !!" Sindhu tweeted.
Unusual as it is for a sportsperson to leave a national training camp, this is reportedly also the first time that Sindhu has travelled out of the country without being accompanied by either of her parents. While initial reports had alleged that Sindhu had left the country after tensions in her family, the shuttler has now put a halt to the speculation, clarifying that this was not true.
"I came to London a few days back to work on my nutrtion and recovery needs with GSSI. Infact I have come here with the consent of my parents and absolutely they were no family rifts in this regard," she tweeted, issuing a statement regarding the speculation.
"Why will I have problems/issues with my parents who have sacrificed their lives for my sake. Mine is a very close knitted family and they will always support me. I am in touch with my family members everyday," she reiterated.
Sindhu also addressed rumours of a falling out with her coach stating that she "did not have any issues" with her coach Mr Gopichand or the training facilities at the academy.
