Shubman Gill's Reaction To Sai Sudharsan's Hit-Wicket Dismissal Goes Viral During GT vs RR, IPL Qualifier 2 Match | Video

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Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill produced a priceless reaction that quickly went viral after teammate Sai Sudharsan suffered another bizarre hit-wicket dismissal during the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 clash against Rajasthan Royals.

The unusual incident took place during Gujarat's chase in Mullanpur when Sudharsan attempted an attacking shot off Brijesh Sharma. While the ball raced away to the boundary, the batter lost control of his bat, which flew back and crashed into the stumps, leading to a hit-wicket dismissal. It marked the second consecutive match in which Sudharsan had been dismissed in the same fashion, making him the first batter in IPL history to be out hit-wicket in back-to-back innings.

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What caught fans' attention even more was Gill's reaction at the non-striker's end. The Gujarat skipper looked completely stunned by the freak dismissal, dropping to the ground in disbelief as he struggled to process what had just happened. Cameras immediately captured the moment, and the clip spread rapidly across social media.

Sudharsan had endured a similar dismissal just days earlier against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1, when his bat accidentally disturbed the stumps after a shot. The repeat occurrence left both teammates and fans astonished, with many calling it one of the strangest sequences in IPL history.

While Gujarat celebrated a memorable victory, it was Gill's dramatic reaction to Sudharsan's rare dismissal that became one of the most talked-about moments of the night, adding another chapter to one of the IPL's most bizarre batting stories.