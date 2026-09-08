Shubman Gill Turns 27: Team India Skipper Celebrates His Birthday With Family After Grabbing Headlines In Sher-E-Punjab T20 League | Video

Team India Skipper Celebrates His Birthday With Family | ShubmanGill7fc/X

Shubman Gill turned 27 on September 8, with the India star celebrating his special day with his family. The birthday celebrations offered Gill a brief moment away from the cricketing action as he continues his stint in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League with Fazilka Falcons.

Gill, who was born on September 8, 1999, has established himself as one of India's leading batters and is now spending his birthday in Punjab while representing the Fazilka Falcons.

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Shubman Gill in action for Fazilka Falcons

The celebrations come during a busy period for Gill, who recently joined the Fazilka Falcons for the 2026 edition of the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League. The Indian captain's arrival had generated significant excitement around the tournament, with the franchise hoping his presence can boost their campaign.

Gill has already made an impact for the Falcons, scoring 67 runs in a match against Amritsar Soormas on September 7. Despite his impressive knock, Fazilka suffered a four-wicket defeat against the Abhishek Sharma-led Amritsar side.

With the birthday celebrations taking place alongside his domestic campaign, Gill will be hoping to mark the occasion with more memorable performances on the field. For now, the 27-year-old has celebrated the milestone surrounded by his family before turning his attention back to the Falcons and their Sher-E-Punjab T20 League campaign.