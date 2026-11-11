Shubman Gill Trolls Mitchell Santner During Toss? Team India Skipper's Hilarious Gesture Leaves Fans In Splits As Rain Washes Out IND vs NZ Match | Video

Team India Skipper's Hilarious Gesture Leaves Fans In Splits | NainaDev380254/X

India captain Shubman Gill shared a light-hearted moment with New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner during the toss of the India vs New Zealand encounter, leaving fans amused. In a funny exchange before the match, Gill was seen gesturing towards Santner and seemingly telling the Kiwi captain not to come forward for the toss.

The hilarious moment caught attention as Gill appeared to playfully signal Santner to stay away, creating a light-hearted atmosphere ahead of the much-anticipated contest. Santner, who was standing alongside the Indian skipper, became part of the amusing exchange as the two captains shared a brief moment of banter.

Team India Skipper's Hilarious Gesture Leaves Fans In Splits

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The incident quickly became a talking point among cricket fans, with Gill's playful gesture adding some entertainment to the proceedings. Such friendly exchanges between opposition captains often provide amusing moments before the competitive action gets underway.

However, the contest failed to produce any on-field action as rain played spoilsport. Despite the teams being ready for the encounter, persistent showers prevented the match from getting underway.

Eventually, the officials were forced to abandon the match due to rain, leaving fans disappointed. While Gill and Santner's amusing interaction during the toss provided a brief moment of entertainment, the weather ultimately had the final say.

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