Shubman Gill Suffers Thumb Injury Ahead Of AUS vs IND 1st Test, BCCI Provides Medical Update

Team India batsman Shubman Gill was ruled out of the opening test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at Perth after sustaining an injury to his left thumb. The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) took to X (formerly Twitter) to provided an update on the injury.

BCCI wrote, "Shubman Gill sustained a left thumb injury during Day 2 of match simulation at The WACA. He was not considered for selection for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy".

Gill, who sustained the injury during an intra-squad match, was barely able to participate in India’s practice session on Wednesday. He is now out of the Perth Test. However, there are chances that Gill will return to action in the second Test. Unfortunately, Shubman Gill’s injury has paved the way for Devdutt Padikkal to play in the no. 3 spot. The talented left-hander from Karnataka, who was already in Australia with the India A team, is now set to potentially bat at number three in the first Test against Australia at Optus Stadium in Perth. Padikkal made his Test debut earlier this year against England in Dharamsala and is now all set for some big months against Australia.